Tipp jams are sweet with the judges

Crossogue Preserves, the Tipperary based artisan jam company has yet again excelled at the Great Taste Awards, the Oscars of the food world, by scooping up not one but three gold awards for its Quince and Medlar Jelly, Crab Apple Jelly and Blackberry Jam.

With over 12,300 entries in this years’ awards such accolades are rare and a real endorsement of the handmade preserves company’s attention to quality and flavour.

Crossogue Preserves’ Quince & Medlar Jelly was awarded two gold stars, with the judges describing it as "A very delicious delicate jelly and the smell takes you right back to late summer. Wow!"

Crossogue Preserves’ Blackberry Jam was said by the expert judges, many of whom are top chefs and acclaimed food critics, to have “an appealing fruity aroma and is filled with lots of fruit".

It received a gold star as did Crossogue’s Crab Apple Jelly, which judges said had a “beautiful deep amber colour, great clarity and shine.”

Commenting on the prestigious prizes, Veronica Molloy, owner and founder of Crossogue Preserves says - “To be placed alongside such amazing competition, my team and I are ecstatic to receive three gold awards for our handmade preserves at the 2017 Great Taste Awards.

"We constantly strive to make delicious preserves for our customers, so to receive award winning recognition encourages us to create even more lovingly made produce.”