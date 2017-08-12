Tipperary Sports Awards Presented

Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award winners for the months of June and July were presented on Friday last, August 4, at Butlers’s Bar.



The June winner was local horse trainer Joe Murphy, Crampscastle, Fethard. Joe’s stables had a remarkable run with seven winners on the board including two listed races at The Curragh and Navan.



The July winner was young Luke Coen – Luke, son of Ann and Shay Coen, Killusty, had the great honour of representing Ireland at the European Junior Eventing championships, which were held this year in Millstreet Co. Cork.



The July Sports Achievement award was presented by Liam Downey, representing sponsor, J.C. Kenny Wine Distributors, Galway.