International Girl Guides visit Fethard

Irish Girl Guides International Camp ‘IGGNITE 2017’ – the biggest Girl Guide camp ever in Ireland – took place from July 30 to August 6 on the extensive grounds of Rockwell College when 1,800 Girl Guides and their leaders from around the world based their camps for ten-days and took part in a wide range of activities including rafting, rocket building, yoga, music and coding workshops.

Other activities took part in the surrounding areas and towns to show examples of our rich historical heritage. Fethard was chosen to be the location for one of the off-site trips.

Every morning during the past week Fethard residents were delighted to see the arrival of busloads of buzzing Girl Guides – approx forty-five girls and their leaders – visit our town. A different group of girls visited each day and all appeared to be very enthusiastic to participate and enjoy the various activities arranged for Fethard.

One of the activities each morning was Archery, enhanced by the backdrop of Fethard’s Town Walls and the rippling sounds of the Clashawley river. Guide leader Róisín Mooney who is current captain of the Irish Junior Ladies Archery team and a member of Wicklow Archers Club, was the instructor for this event, which proved very popular. The girls were all given the chance to show their archery skills under the watchful eye of Róisín, who also gave valuable tips and instruction on the sport.

Local tour guide Colm McGrath, dressed in appropriate costume, gave each group a very imaginative and informative tour of medieval Fethard and the many interesting features often overlooked. Again the girls were showed great interest and were really impressed with Fethard.

One can only compliment the organisers of such a huge event that is so educational at many levels and also showcases the beautiful country we live in.