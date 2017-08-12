Two Cahir ladies reach the Soloist of Ireland finals

Cahir ladies Alissa Keating (18) and Mary Condon O’Connor (20) have been selected in the top 50 solo performers to compete in the Semi Finals of The Soloist Ireland on 13th August in Dublin.

Alissa and Mary are no strangers to sharing the stage as they have worked together in ‘Les Miserables’ as Fantine & Cosette and in ‘Hairspray’ as Penny and Tracy (the Tipperary Youth Excel).

Alyssa Keating

They are part of this year’s Excel Show called ‘Broadway’ that will run from the 17th August to the 19th. Should either of the girls win they will get the opportunity to tour with the cross border orchestra and perform in venues such as the RDS Dublin, SSE Arena in Belfast and the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Mary Condon O'Connor

The semi final is at 2pm in The Mill Theatre, Dundrum, Dublin and the final is at 6pm should they progress. Tickets to attend the competition are €10 and are available from TheSoloist.ie. Local support would be fantastic.

Also in the semi finals is Sinead Mary from Fethard and Ruth Everard from Templemore. The four girls from Tipperary will be competing against other performers from all around Ireland and the UK.

Good luck ladies!