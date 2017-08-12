Brian Cody to stage his own photo exhibition in Tipp!

RTE broadcaster Eanna Ní Lamhna will lead a nature walk and Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody will host an exhibition of his photographs and give a lecture at the annual Tullahought Heritage Weekend next week.

The official opening of the festival as well as the opening of Brian Cody's photographic exhibition will take place at Tullahought Community Centre at 8pm on August 18. There will be a cheese and wine reception for visitors.

Mr Cody will deliver is lecture on "Pride In Our Native Place" at 8.30pm and the celebration will conclude with a traditional music session, singing and storytelling.

Tullahought Community Centre will also be the venue for Fr Fearghus O'Fearghail's lecture on Ancient Sites in the Lingaun Valley and there will be music entertainment afterswards in Power's Pub in the village.

The action moves to Tullahought's sportsfield on Sunday, August 20 where an U12 camogie and hurling blitz will take place, starting at 11am.

In the afternoon, nature expert Enna Ní Lamhna will lead a nature walk from the Community Centre to the Slate Quarries weather permitting. If the weather is not suitable for the nature walk Enna will give a lecture in the Community Centre.

All Heritage Weekend events are free.