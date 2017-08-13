Tipperary couple bring home 4 medals from Transplant Games

A Carrick-on-Suir husband and wife have won gold and bronze medals at the British Transplant Games in Scotland.

Ned and Deirdre Crowe from Oaklands, Carrick were 11 strong Irish team that brought home a haul of medals from the four-day Games in North Lanakshire, Scotland at the end of July.

Ned, who underwent a kidney transplant nine years ago, won gold medals for archery and the 5km walks as well as bronze in the badminton doubles competition with teammate Harry Wards from Baldoyle, Dublin.

His wife, Deirdre, who donated one of her kidneys to Ned, won a bronze for badminton in a special category for living donors and family members of deceased donors.

The Crowes made history in April 2008 when they became the first husband and wife to undergo a kidney transplant in Ireland in April 2008.

Following the transplant operation Deirdre went on to train as a nurse and she is now a dialysis nurse at the University Hospital in Waterford.

The couple have three sons, David, Niall and Sean. Ned has three sisters all of whom are kidney transplant recipients. He previously represented Ireland in the European Transplant and Dialysis Championships.