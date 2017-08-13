Three-man syndicate lotto win in Cahir

The big jackpot was won last week. Congratulations to the syndicate of Eddie, Jim, Micheál and John, spend it well gents and enjoy.

Our jackpot this week went back to the original amount of €2,000.

We want to thank you for your support over the last number of months as the pot was getting bigger every week.

Now that we start all over again your support is even more important, as is the nature of games like ours, tickets sales go down every time a jackpot is won.

Our joker game is the only one around that has to be won within a year and this makes it exciting. This is a great fundraiser for us and it keeps our club and all our players in a good place and without you this could not be possible.

Once again thanks for your continued support and as they say, some day it could be you!

This week we were in the Punter’s Rest, here are the winners: Michael O’Shea, Benny Hickey, Bernie O’Connor, Adrienne McGoldrick and Tina O’Dwyer.

