South Tipp IFA to highlight farm safety in primary schools

Primary school children in South Tipperary will be learning about farm safety from IFA and FBD Insurance when schools resume in September.

Building on the success of IFA farm safety initiatives for children over the last number of years, schools in the county will be visited by farmers and FBD safety reps who will demonstrate risks and discuss the need to stay safe on the farm with students.

South Tipperary IFA Chairman Simon Ryan says similar initiatives have received excellent feedback in previous years and he hopes the demonstrations will have a lasting impact,

“Education and awareness are the key to improving farm safety, and there’s no better time or place to start that than in schools and while children are quite young.

“We’ll be demonstrating to the children, whether they are from farming backgrounds or not, that farms are not playgrounds and they have to be very careful around machinery or animals.

“We hope the children will take the safety messages to heart, and carry them with them for life – and maybe even pass them on to their parents and grandparents.”

Farm safety resources for children are available on the IFA website – www.ifa.ie/farm-safety