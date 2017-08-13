Boston Scientific Half Marathon - annual Clonmel sporting spectacle

The Boston Scientific Half Marathon is building up to be a great sporting event and it takes place in Clonmel on Sunday, 20th August at 10am.

Clonmel Athletic Club is delighted to have Boston Scientific sponsoring this year’s event. The Club would also like to thank LIT Tipperary for the use of their fine facilities as our Race Headquarters.

The Club would also like to thank our other sponsors Glanbia, Powerade, Clonmel Oil and Tipperary Water. The Club would also like to acknowledge the tremendous work done by the local authorities, the Gardai and the Civil Defence for this event.

There is widespread support for this event with athletes coming from France, England as well as from Antrim, Galway and Dublin while there is also a very strong presence from neighbouring counties like Cork, Waterford, Limerick and Kilkenny. Preparations are going very well and here are a few things to keep in mind for this big event.

On Saturday 19th August we will take entries at the Race headquarters from 2.00 pm to 4.30pm and we would ask ALL local participants to come along on Saturday and collect their number Chip timing and T Shirt as we expect over 600 athletes arriving on Sunday morning to collect their Race numbers and T Shirts.

On Sunday 20th August we will be taking entries at the LIT Tipperary Institute, Clonmel Bypass, from 8.00am to 9.30 am and the Pre Registered athletes can also collect their Race details at this time as well.

As regards Car parking, there is a large Carpark at LIT Tipperary to cater for all the parking and there will be No Parking on the Bypass. Please follow the instruction of the Stewards.

This year’s event will start on the Clonmel Bypass and finish on the grounds at the LIT Institute.

The course will be well marshalled by the Gardai and our own stewards.

South Tipperary Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic will have qualified staff present to attend to the aches after the race, their base will be the LIT Tipperary and we are grateful for such support.

There will be 4 Water Stations and athletes will receive 250ml bottles of Tipperary Water at each station while they will also get Riverrock 500ml water with Powerade and Avonmore Protein milk at the finish.

Tea and Post Race refreshments will be served in the LIT Institute Canteen after the Race. There will be changing facilities in the LIT Tipperary institute. There will also be Shower facilities at the Clonmel Og complex across the road from the LIT Campus. Indeed, we are very grateful to Clonmel Og for the use of their fine facilities.

Prize giving is scheduled for 12.30pm. Prizes will be presented for the following categories: 1st 5 Men, 1st 2 Men over 40, 45, 50, 55 and 1st over 60 and 65, 1st 5 Women and 1st 2 over 35, 40, 45, 50 and 1st over 55 and 60.

For further information please look at our website www.clonmelac.com