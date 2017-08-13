Fethard Horse Country Experience shortlisted for major award

Fethard Horse Country Experience has been shortlisted as a Finalist in the 'Collaborative Design' category of the IDI Awards 2017.

The 19th annual Institute of Designers in Ireland (IDI) Irish Design Awards, recognise, celebrate and promote exemplary design vision, uncovering emerging talent and honouring outstanding achievement across all disciplines of Design in Ireland. Event Communications, designers of Titanic Museum Belfast and Guinness Storehouse Dublin, put forward FHC Experience for the prestigious award and winners will be announced at an awards gala ceremony in Temple Bar on Friday, September 15, in Meeting House Square.

The 'Collaborative Design' award will recognise an extended team of designers working together from different disciplines. Approaching a design problem with different perspectives can provide for remarkable successful and interesting results.

Since opening in May 2017, FHC Experience has welcomed over 3,000 native and international visitors and is continuing to drive footfall into the beautiful medieval town of Fethard. To keep up to date with all news and events from Fethard Horse Country Experience please visit www.fhcexperience.ie