Outrage as Mute Swan suffers horrific injuries at Tipperary wildlife sanctuary

A male Mute Swan has been badly mauled, probably by a dog, at a Tipperary wildlife reserve.

The swan's chances of survival have been put at no more than 50-50.

Now wildlife personnel are calling on dog owners to be more careful and keep their dogs on a leash - and some dogs must be muzzled.

The swan is being treated for its horrific injuries at a rescue centre but it may not recover.

The swan was discovered by walkers and children on the bank of the Marl Bog (The Duckpond) near Dundrum village.

It had obviously suffered a serious injury to the head area.

The local Conservation Ranger with the National Parks and Wildlife Service captured the bird and took it to "Animal Magic" Rescue in Kilmallock where Denis and Rosie examined him. The wounds on the head and neck, as well as on one wing, are consistent with bites from a large animal, most likely a dog.

As can be seen from the photos, the wounds are infected with maggots and it appears that the lower neck area has an internal infection.

A spokesman for the Wildlife Service said - "The chances of survival are at best 50/50 and all because of carelessness by people who should know better".

He said the irony of the situation is that the Coillte-owned Marl Bog is a sanctuary for all wildlife and its many meandering walks and trails are enjoyed by countless families throughout the year, and even though dogs can be walked there too, there is ample signage stating that dogs must be kept on leashes.

"Alas either some people are completely illiterate or more than likely do not care and sadly this majestic swan almost paid the ultimate price", said the angry spokesman.

" There is a list, on the control Of Dogs Act, of dogs that must be muzzled when being walked in public, even if on a leash and that needs to be enforced, in particular in places like the Marl Bog, before worse happens and a walker or a child is the next bad news story from such a wonderful and beautiful wildlife habitat".