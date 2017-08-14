Four drink/drug driving arrests in Cahir area over weekend

Four motorists were arrested in the Cahir/Cashel area over the weekend on suspicion of drink/drug driving.

Two motorists were arrested in the Cahir area,one on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and the other with drink driving.The other drink driving arrests were made in Cashel and Clogheen.The arrest in Clogheen was made after a motorist drove a car into a wall and left the scene.The motorist was later arrested.The driver was not seriously injured in the collision.

Also over the weekend gardai in the Cahir/Cashel area seized and impounded four vehicles that did not have NCT or insurance matters in order.

A garda spokesman said the impounding of cars in the area was a regular occurrence.For every day the vehicles remained in storage the cost to the motorist wishing to reclaim the car would rise said the garda spokesman.