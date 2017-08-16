Tipperary Property: Take a look inside this unique Clonmel home!

17 Anne Street

Clonmel

Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh are delighted to bring No 17 Anne Street, Clonmel to the market.

This is a very special opportunity to purchase this truly outstanding residence in this sought after and convenient location in the heart of Clonmel.

It was built circa 1820 and designed by Thomas and John Tinsley.

Behind the façade of this magnificent three storey over basement level period residence lies a home of exceptional quality, charm and character associated with its era.

No 17 features superbly appointed accommodation. The property is in superb condition throughout and contains a total of 5 bedrooms with 3 en suite bedrooms.

The back yard is set out with flagstone and contains a workshop with external door to the rear lane.

No 17 Anne Street is close to all town amenities such as schools, shops, churches, restaurants, coffee shops, leisure facilities and public transport.

The property is BER exempt.

Viewing strongly recommended.

For further information, please contact Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email us at info@sherryfitzclonmel.ie PSRA Licence No. 001862.