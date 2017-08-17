Heritage Week in Tipperary has something for everyone

A record number of events have been registered for National Heritage Week in Tipperary which always has a fantastic selection of events to choose from.

Following the national theme of Natural Heritage there will be an evening stroll through the Cabragh Wetlands accompanied by song and music

There will a talk on 19th century landscaping of historic Glengarra Wood along with a talk on bee-keeping and foraging.

There will be free entry to Roscrea Castle and Damer House on 20th and 27th August and a fascinating talk about local natural cures in the Lorrha Community Shop on 23rd August.

Find out more about Slieveardagh’s mining past with a fully guided tour of the mining structures…this fascinating tour will be led by locals and ex-miners.

These are just some of the many local events available to the people of Tipperary during National Heritage Week.

Two special events to watch out for is National Wild Child day 23rd August when events have been planned to encourage children (and their parents!) to get outdoors and find out more about their local natural environment.

While on Sunday 27th August National Heritage Week in conjunction with the Local Authority Waters and Communities Offices are asking you to take time to explore your local streams, rivers, lakes and beaches in the first National Water Heritage Day

Coordinated by the Heritage Council, National Heritage Week is Ireland’s most popular cultural event and this year over 450,000 people are expected to participate in over 2,000 heritage events around the country. Most of the events are free so that heritage can be accessed and appreciated by all