River Suir Blueway Consultation - Have your say!
Suir Island Clonmel
Blueway activities - Canoeing on the River Suir
Suir Island in Clonmel is to be developed as part of the River Suir Blueway.
Ken Hennessy Architects have been engaged by Tipperary County Council to create a masterplan for the development of Suir Island.
Would you like a pedestrian bridge on to Suir Island? And what are the activites you would most like to see going on there - suggestions range from swimming and fishing to having allotments or adventure activities.
Have your say here.
Check out the River Suir Blueway Facebook page for more info.
