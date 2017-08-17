River Suir Blueway Consultation - Have your say!

Suir Island in Clonmel is to be developed as part of the River Suir Blueway.

Ken Hennessy Architects have been engaged by Tipperary County Council to create a masterplan for the development of Suir Island.

Would you like a pedestrian bridge on to Suir Island? And what are the activites you would most like to see going on there - suggestions range from swimming and fishing to having allotments or adventure activities.

Have your say here.

Check out the River Suir Blueway Facebook page for more info.