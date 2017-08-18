Clonmel Town Centre - have your say in the future of the main streets

Clonmel's town center thoroughfares of Gladstone Street and O'Connell Street could be in for some changes - under a new urban design strategy.

According to Tipperary County Council, all town centers are going through transformational change and now is an opportune time for Clonmel to re-imagine its future with input from stakeholders and community interests.

"The public realm of this vibrant commercial hub can be enhanced to benefit all sectors of trade and community.

"Tipperary County Council is seeking submissions from every section of the community in Clonmel and its environs as to how Gladstone Street and O’Connell Street in Clonmel might be developed to deliver a new future for the town and how traffic could be better managed and accommodated in this context.

"Tipperary County Council needs your views for Clonmel Town Centre and we want your ideas on how Clonmel Town Centre should look and work in the future.

"Clonmel and Environs Development Plan 2013, as varied, seeks to redevelop the Town Centre and improve the vitality and vibrancy of the area – your views and ideas as to how this could be achieved would be of real value.

"Following submissions, workshops will be held around options which will inform the design brief and further public consultations.

"A design team will be appointed following the above processes to produce a detailed public realm proposal for the town center including an assessment of traffic management and vehicle parking considerations.

"Re-imagine Clonmel Town Centre with us.

"Those interested in submitting views and ideas towards the project are invited to submit online or via email to clonmelbd@tipperarycoco.ie or by post in an envelope clearly marked ‘Public Submission for Clonmel Town Centre Redevelopment’ and sent to Clonmel Borough District Engineer, Tipperary County Council, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary."

The closing date for receipt of submissions is September 30.