Tipperary Excel Youth Theatre group to serve up the best of Broadway

We are in for another special treat as the Simon Ryan Theatre hosts the talented Excel Youth Theatre group’s production of, On Broadway, on August 17, 18 and 19th at the Tipperary Excel.

Under the direction of Michael O'Donoghue, MaryRose and Ave McNally and Gillian Hewitt Fitzgerald, Tipperary’s talented youth will take to the stage with performances from many of the top Broadway hit shows.

On Broadway, will be the third performance from the Excel Youth Theatre who wowed audiences with their debut show Les Mes in 2015 and Hairspray in 2016.

On Broadway will showcase seasoned Excel Youth performers including: Mary Condon O’Connor, Allisa Keating, Orla Purcell, Maria Magner, Jack Sharpe, Eoin Hand, Eoin Ryan, Shane O’Donovan, Tadhg O Connor and Darragh McGrath among many other rising stars.

Many of the more recent Broadway Shows will be featured including: Waitress, Wicked, Rent, American Idiot, Spamalot, Avenue Q and such blockbusters as Les Miserables, Miss Siagon, Chicago and Grease.

The audience will also be treated to a featured performance from OYT’s World championship silver medalist dancers.

Please contact the Tipperary Excel on Tel: 062 80520 or call in to the new reception for information and bookings.