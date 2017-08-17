Carrick on Suir abandoned cars create eyesore

A councillor has pleaded again with the County Council to take action on a Carrick-on-Suir town centre lane littered with abandoned cars two months after he first highlighted its "eyesore" condition at a district meeting.

Carrick Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan informed Cllr Kieran Bourke (FF) his motion requesting the local authority to start the process of "taking in charge" this lane had been brought to the attention of the Council's Director of Roads as this was not done at District level.

Mr Nolan relayed the message to the Carrick-on-Suir councillor at the latest meeting of the Municipal District's councillors in Carrick-on-Suir's Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre.

Cllr Bourke requested Mr Nolan to send a further letter to the Director of Roads asking again to please start the process of taking this lane in charge.

At the District's June meeting, Cllr Bourke highlighted how there were three cars abandoned on Rookery Lane with weeds four feet high growing around them.

He pointed out that the Council was trying to improve the appearance of Sean Kelly Square and it didn't make sense to spend a lot of money on the Square with this eyesore lane just off it.

But Council management wasn't in favour of taking in charge the narrow cul-de-sac lane, arguing it was not on the schedule of public roads and it would cost the local authority considerable expense to bring it to an acceptable standard.

Cllr Bourke countered that the former Carrick-on-Suir Town Council surfaced the first 30ms of the lane some years ago so the local authority must have had authority to go down there.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Director Pat Slattery suggested the new public realm plan being drawn up for Sean Kelly Square could also look at Rookery Lane.