Girl Guides say thanks for wonderful Tipperary welcome

Irish Girl Guides have thanked the people of Cashel for their tremendous welcome before and during their international camp, IGGNITE2017, which was held at Rockwell College from 30 July to 6 August.

1,800 Girl Guides and Leaders attended in total with the grounds of Rockwell College being transformed into a tented village.

250 of the girls came from 12 different countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, Malaysia, the Philippines, Georgia, Finland, St Vincent and the Grenadines, England and Scotland.

“All the girls had a fantastic experience both on and off-site,” says Camp Chief Jenny Gannon.

“They tried out a range of activities and grew in confidence during the course of the week and enjoyed their trips to Cashel, Fethard, Cloughjordan and Fota.

“We were given such a warm welcome by local businesses who went to great lengths to help us in whatever way they could and we want to say a big ‘thank you’ to every local person and business who helped make the camp such a success.

“We all went home tired at the end of the week but happy too – happy that we have made memories and friends for life - and determined too to make this world a better place.”