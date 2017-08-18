Bansha preparing for annual show day

The 61st Bansha Agricultural and Industrial Show takes place on Wednesday 23rd August 2017 by kind permission of the Hogan and the White family.

The Committee welcome everyone to the Bansha show for a fun packed day with a wide variety of activities to keep you entertained.

There is something to suit all ages including: home crafts, baking, a children's section, ponies and horses, cattle and sheep, a selection of food stalls, craft and gift stalls, agricultural stalls, a Dog show, Show jumping as well as the chance to catch up with friends and family.

See you there!