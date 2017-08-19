Butler Charters not yet returned to Castle

A number of historic charters removed from Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle before the commencement of its €2m restoration two and a half years ago, have still to be returned to the historic site, which re-opened to the public at the end of June.

The OPW said the Butler Charters were moved to Kilkenny Castle during the renovation project's planning stage and were retrieved from the Castle by their owners, the Butler Society.

Two of the charters are currently on exhibit in State Apartments of Dublin Castle and the OPW says a small number were returned to Kilkenny Castle earlier this year.

An OPW spokesperson said the return of the Charters to Ormond Castle was dependent on the Butler Society's approval of atmospheric conditions at the Casle. "The final decision will rest with them," she said.

Butler Society Honorary Treasurer John Kirwan said the Society has made no decision yet in relation to returning the Butler Charters to Ormond Castle but confirmed it was the subject of negotiations between the Society and OPW at the moment.

Ninety members of the Butler Society from all over the world, including direct descendants of the Dukes of Ormonde, visited the newly renovated Ormond Castle over the August Bank Holiday weekend. The tour was part of the Butler Society's Golden Jubilee Anniversary Rally.