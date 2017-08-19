Past pupil Aisling inspires boys and girls of Ballyneale NS

Ballyneale NS enjoyed the visit of past pupil Aisling Dunphy before the end of term.

Aisling, now a student at Comeragh College in Carrick, gave an inspiring talk and presentation to 4th, 5th and 6th class pupils on her experiences in voluntary work, working with the homeless and caring for others.

Motivated, kind and having strong leadership qualities, Aisling has been nationally recognised and has been presented with awards over the last two years.

Principal Michael McHale praised his past pupil and said she was an inspiration to all young people to be kind and helpful. "If you are a good person you will never go wrong in life." he said.