Largest turnout in years for Slievenamon Pilgrimage to Holy Year Cross

It's not often that I’m lost for words but when watching the crowd gathering for the walk to the Holy Year Cross - I was speechless!

Many people agreed that it was the largest turnout in recent years. The weather also played a part as we could not have asked for a better day, and the rain didn't arrive until everything was cleared away and the last car had left.

As always, this day doesn't happen without the help of so many people. We must say a huge thank you to the O'Donnell family for all their help, in what has been a very difficult and sad year for them. We have been very fortunate in this parish to have dedicated clergy who give so freely of their time and none more so than Canon Tom Breen, who for the last sixteen years has helped us keep the tradition alive, we wish him well in his retirement. Thanks also to the Fethard Scouts and Fethard Day Care Centre staff for all their assistance.

This page wouldn't be big enough to name everyone that helped out during the last few weeks and on the day itself, but you know who you are, the part you played, and thank you one and all.

The special appreciation goes to all of you who took the time and effort to be with us on this this special day in the parish.

Our visitor book shows that you came from not just the four corners of Ireland but also England, America and Canada. Your attendance makes all our work worthwhile, and if God spares us all the health, we will do again next year. (KTR)