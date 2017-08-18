Tipperary girl Meaghan's once in a lifetime trip to Uganda

In July Meaghan Perdue from Cashel set out on an experience of a lifetime to Nansana, Uganda.

Nansana is a small area just outside of Uganda’s capital of Kampala where Nurture Africa has set up their headquarters. Nurture Africa is an Irish founded NGO and Volunteer Sending Agency focused on empowering vulnerable children and their families in the East African nation.

For three weeks, the volunteers were split into groups due to their profession/ training such as teachers, nurses, and general skills. Based on this, the morning activities were assigned.

Meaghan is currently going into her final year at Mary Immaculate College and so in the mornings, she and the other volunteer teachers taught in St. Steven’s and Kassengejje primary schools. The children at the schools were amazingly positive and eager to learn despite class sizes ranging from low 70s to around 140 pupils. Kassengejje school is also the pilot school for a project supported by Nurture Africa called Bia le Beatha. This initiative involves schools in becoming self-sustaining by growing the necessary crops to provide break and lunch to every child at school.

The volunteers got to witness this project in action. Meaghan and the volunteers also took part in various afternoon activities such as first aid workshops, home visits and library visits thus visiting and interacting with many of the community members in the area.

The experience was enlightening, and thought provoking. A once in a lifetime opportunity which she would recommend to anyone. Meaghan would like to thank everyone who helped in her fundraising for Uganda.