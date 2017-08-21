Irish Water warn of Clonmel disruptions today

Essential repair works may cause supply disruptions to William Street, Cashel Road, Upper Gladstone Street, and surrounding areas in Clonmel today, according to Irish Water.

Works are scheduled to take place from midday until 6pm on Monday, 21 August.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, they ask you to quote this unique alert reference number: TIP013078.

There is also a chance of service disruption in Ballycahill today.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Cleakile and surrounding areas.

Works have an estimated completion time of 3pm today, Monday 21 August.

If you need to contact Irish WAter about this supply and service alert, quote this unique alert reference number: TIP013084.