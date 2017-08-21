Winner revealed - Best Chipper in Tipperary!

Best chips in Tipperary – we have a winner!

Thank you to everyone who took part in our search for the best chips in Tipperary! You certainly voted in your droves – almost 12,000 votes were cast!

We are now delighted to announced the winner is…. Sparky’s The Lantern Takeaway in Fethard!

Congratulations to Sparky’s! The Fethard chipper topped our poll with a stunning 40% of the thousands of voted cast.

Second in the poll was Miss Ellie’s takeaway in Clonmel with a massive 20% of the votes.

Tipperary people sure do love their chips! It's been our most popular local poll so far!

