Status Orange weather warning for Tipperary

Tipperary weather is set to be dramatic for the rest of today – Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for ‘widespread thunder’ this afternoon and evening (Tuesday).

The warning came into affect at noon today and remains in place until 11pm tonight.

According to Met Eireann a Status Orange weather alert “is for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas. The issue of an Orange level weather warning implies that all recipients in the affected areas should prepare themselves in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions.”

Orange is the middle level of alert. A Status Yellow alert is less serious and is for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.

The most serious weather warning is the Status Red alert. “The issue of red level severe weather warnings should be a comparatively rare event and implies that recipients take action to protect themselves and/or their properties; this could be by moving their families out of the danger zone temporarily; by staying indoors; or by other specific actions aimed at mitigating the effects of the weather conditions.”