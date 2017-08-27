Tipperary ICA launches new recruitment drive

September has been announced as 'Recruitment Month' by the Irish Countrywomen's Association (I.C.A.) which is also affilliated to The Associated Countrywomen of the World (A.C.W.W.).

There are guilds in all counties throughout Ireland with Tipperary consisting of two Federations, South Tipperary and North Tipperary, with several guilds in every county nationwide.

No matter where you live there is a guild or more near you and the choice is yours.

Go to www.ica.ie for full details about what I.C.A. offers you and to find a list of the counties and their guilds. New members are now accepted from outside Ireland.

Variety and craic is the 'Spice of Life' for I.C.A. members with so many topics and something to suit everybody, including Arts, Crafts, Produce, Music, Drama, Singing, Dancing, Socials, Cookery, Irish, Sewing, Demos, Sport, Quizzes, Competitions and Presentations.

There is always activity at the ICA centre at An Gríanán, home of the famous RTE progrmame 'Booth Camp'.

The ICA has stands at the Dublin Horse Show, Ploughing Championships and field days across the country. A highlight is the brown bread making competition.

To find out more about this great organisation that has celebrated a century plus of existence, why not go along to any guild meeting and find out for yourself the friendship and education it offers.

Go now during September, the 'Recruitment Month'.

For further information ring Breeda Hennessy, P.R.O. South Tipperary Federation I.C.A.'at 086 8338126 or Email hennessyb31@hotmail.com