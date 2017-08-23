Irish Water wants to CPO Clonmel lands for storage project

Irish Water is seeking Compulsory Purchase Orders for lands in the Giantsgrave, Lawlesstown and Rathronan areas of Clonmel to progress the next stage of a major infrastructural project.

The application has been submitted to An Bord Pleanala to acquire the necessary lands.

Lands involved were listed in a Public Notice in this newspaper last week.

Irish Water say the land is required for the next phase of the Clonmel Regional Water Supply Scheme North Storage project.

The project includes the construction of a new reservoir and the construction of over 4km of new water mains, which will benefit the northern parts of Clonmel Town and the surrounding areas.

Irish Water say the project is needed to increase the security of the water supply for businesses and residents in North Clonmel.

"The existing water infrastructure has an insufficient level of storage capacity and this project will increase storage capacity with the construction of a new a reservoir", a spokesman said.

Works associated with the proposed development includes the construction of a new 4,000m3 capacity reservoir in the townland of Giantsgrave, a new control building, landscaping of the site, security fencing and surface water drainage, a new booster pumping station at Rathronan and over 4km of new water mains.

Irish Water Regional Lead Lisa Cogan said - “This project will improve the security of the water supply for the people of North Clonmel and surrounding areas. Once complete the new reservoir and water mains will provide a more reliable service for customers and support future economic development in the area”.

Irish Water add - "Capital investment in the region of €700 million per year is needed for a sustained period of several decades to address the poor condition of Ireland’s water infrastructure. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan up to 2021.

"Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5bn investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021 while achieving efficiencies of €1.6bn".