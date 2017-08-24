Carrick Musical Cabaret night to be staged again at Christmas

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's latest AIMS winners were honoured at the “Duets” cabaret night in the Strand Theatre.

Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Vice President Seamus Power re-presented the awards to Irene Malone and the Society's front of house team after the show that was staged in the Theatre's Christy's Bar on August 4.

Irene won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role prize at the AIMS awards in Killarney in June for her portrayal of Paulette in Carrick Musical Society's production of "Legally Blonde" in March. It's the latest in a string of AIMS awards she has won in recent years.

And the Society's front of house team won the "Best Front of House Management" runner up gong in the Gilbert Section of the AIMS awards.

The Duets cabaret night was a sell-out for the Musical Society. Irene Malone was among the Society's performers who entertained the audience with duet songs from hit musicals ranging from “Pippin” and “West Side Story” to “La La Land” and “Little Shop of Horrors”.

Mr Sheehan said the show was a fundraiser for the Society's 2018 annual show and they plan to stage another one at Christmas.