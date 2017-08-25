Clonmel speeding traffic poses a danger to children

Residents living in the Gort na Managh estate in Clonmel had gathered a petition to highlight their concerns about the speed of traffic in the area, it was stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Cllr. Richie Molloy also stated that the council should consider installing signs and ramps to slow the traffic in this relatively new estate off the Cahir Road, which had a lot of families with young children.

He was told by council officials that as part of the National Speed Limit Review, the council would provide 30 kilometres per hour speed limit signs in housing estates over the coming months.

These signs would have high visibility at the entrance to housing estates.

Once the signs were installed the council would try and find out if the speed limit was being observed, and enforcement by the Gardaí might be required.

While he welcomed this response, Cllr. Molloy said that the signs might not be installed for a long time, and slowing the speed of the traffic in Gort na Managh should be a priority.

Borough District Engineer Eamon Lonergan said the signs couldn't be provided until September 11th but their installation would happen quickly after that date.