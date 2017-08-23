Volunteers clear six tonnes of waste from River Suir

Six tonnes of waste ranging from shopping trollies and cookers to bikes and washing machines were removed from the River Suir in Carrick last weekend in a major clean up operation spearheaded by the town's Lions Club.

More than 40 volunteers answered Carrick Lions Club's appeal for help with its community clean up of the river and river bank on Saturday morning, August 19.

Lions Club members armed with refuse bags and litter pickers were joined by volunteers from Carrick-on-Suir's new Men's Shed group and local residents on the riverbank starting at Sean Healy Park while Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue volunteers in a flotilla of small rescue boats worked on the river.

"An amazing amont of trollies, cookers, bikes, washing machines and other junk was gathered in the river and on both river banks, and this has been removed to a licensed facility," said Brian White of Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club.

He is incredulous at how people could drive to the river and dump a cooker in it when the appliance could be disposed for free at a Co. Council civic amenity centre. The community in Carrick-on-Suir want this dumping to stop, he said.

Lion's Club President Ann Ellis is delighted so many community volunteers took part in the clean up. She said everyone enjoyed themselves and were united in keeping the Carrick Blueway litter free.

Mr White explained that the community clean up along the river was organised as part of the Club's "Keep the Carrick Blueway Clean Project" and was a follow up to their Lions Club International Centennial project in Carrickbeg.

For the Centennial project, the Club's members erected three marble seats in the Carrickbeg Bog Field and cleaned up the riverbank and boat slips in Carrickbeg during National Spring Clean Week in April.

They also created an outdoor nature classroom at Tobar na gCrann.

The Lions Club worked with the Environment Section of Tipperary Co. Council on the river bank clean up and this enabled them to draw down funds from the National Anti- Dumping Initiative for the provision of community anti-litter signs and the mechanical clean up and disposal of dumped material at the Cottage Boreen and Old Bridge slip in Carrickbeg.

Ann Ellis, meanwhile, said the Lions Club will continue to support the development of the riverside amenities especially in Carrickbeg and will be contacting all organisations in Carrick-on-Suir in the coming weeks inviting them to sign up to its new Environmental Charter to respect and protect the river that means so much to everyone in Carrick.

Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue and Carrick-on-Suir Tidy Towns Committee are the first organisations to sign up to the Charter.