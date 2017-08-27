Clonmel speeding: Prior Park Road could be narrowed to slow traffic

There was scope in Prior Park Road to reduce the width of the road in an attempt to slow the speed of traffic, Borough District Engineer Eamon Lonergan stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He said they had a couple of options in mind, such as build-outs and central reservations.

These would be costed and looked at in terms of next year's budget.

He said that speed ramps in one housing estates were one thing but they weren't suitable for a busy road.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose said the speed of vehicles meant that the road was very dangerous for residents.

At a previous meeting she said that residents found it extremely difficult to enter and exit their homes due to the volume and speed of the oncoming traffic, especially from the Railway Bridge side of the road.