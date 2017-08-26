'Comeragh Mountain Lamb' seeks special status

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has launched a national consultation on an application for Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for “Comeragh Mountain Lamb” under the European Union quality regime, which recognises and protects foods with a unique link to a distinct geographical area, so benefitting local economies and food tourism.

“Comeragh Mountain Lamb” is the meat from lambs, mainly of the Scotch Blackface breed, born and raised in the Comeragh Mountain region of County Waterford.

The lambs graze on the distinct and abundant habitat of wild grasses, flowers and herbs in the twelve Coums (Irish for “fertile hollow“) in the Comeragh mountain range, which provide the lamb with its particular flavor and delicate texture.

The full description for the application for PGI status is set out at : http://www.agriculture.gov.ie/gi/pdopgitsg-protectedfoodnames/products/

Interested parties may submit comments on the application up to 24 August by email to GeographicalIndications@agriculture.gov.ie or write to the GI Unit, Food Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Kildare St. Dublin, 2.

Geographical Indications are a type of intellectual property, protecting food product names which are linked to a particular territory or to a production method.

Ireland has four PGI products - Clare Island Salmon, Connemara Hill Lamb, Timoleague Brown Pudding, Waterford Blaa/ Blaa and three PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) products - Imokilly Regato Oriel Sea Minerals and Oriel Sea Salt.