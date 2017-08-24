Tipperary Potato Grower honoured at the Bord Bia All Ireland Potato Championships

Pictured above is Lorcan Bourke from Bord Bia as he makes the presentation to David Curran (Fethard Co. Tipperary) who was placed 6th in the Bord Bia All Ireland Potato Championship with (left) Tullamore Show Horticulture organiser John Donohue and (right) Catherine Gallagher and Paddy Buggy from the Irish Shows Association at the Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show in Blueball.

Fethard’s David Curran claimed 6th place in the Bord Bia All Ireland Quality Potato Championships for his local potatoes.

He was presented with his award at the Tullamore Show recently.

The competition is designed to increase the level of awareness among growers of what constitutes a good quality potato.

It is estimated that a total of 9,800 hectares of potatoes are grown by an estimated 540 growers in Ireland.