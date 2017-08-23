Cahir girls rescue abandoned puppies

A caring group of girls from Grange rescued 7 puppies that were abandoned in a nearby wheat field last week!

The girls found them while out walking their own dogs Cookie and Larry.

The seven pups are about three-months-old and they were collected after five days by the dog warden and given to an Animal Rescue Shelter in Ballymacarbary.

Well done to Sarah Brophy, Ciara O’Farrell, Aoife O'Farrell, Amy, Niamh O'Farrell and Keira Brophy for the kind gesture.