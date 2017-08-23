Mid Tipp Hillwalkers tackle Italian glacier

11 members of Mid-Tipp Hillwalkers at the summit of Marmolada, Italy. Mick Fewer, Willie Fahey, Cathy Reilly, Ger Fewer, Eileen Ryan, Marianne Cleary, Kate Fahey, Denise Laffan, Eoin Wolahan, Dan Comden and Ollie Walsh.

Congratulations to the 19 Mid Tipp Hillwalkers who have just returned from an enjoyable week in Dolomites in North East Italy.

A branch of the Alps, these mountains present walking and climbing challenges at all levels. One of the highlights of the trip was the ascent of Marmolada, at 3353m the highest peak in the range. Eleven of the party set out in the early morning, crossing the seriously crevassed glacier to reach the summit at mid-day.

Via Ferratas were also a memorable highlight of the trip, with every member of the party climbing at least one. These are metal ropes attached to the steep mountainsides, originally installed 100 years ago during the First World War, when the Austrian and Italian armies fought each other in this region. The ropes were to assist the armies to reach high ground for gun emplacements, but have now become very popular with adventurous hill-walkers.

Other highlights were the first day’s walk led by Ollie Walsh, a ridge walk led by Mick Fewer, Willie Fahey taking a group across the Sella massif, including Piz Boe, its highest point, and Josephine Tobin leading a walk taking in Alpine meadows above the beautiful town of Corvara where we stayed.

For info about events: www.midtipphillwalkers.ie, Facebook, or Dan Condren 0872273082.

For the last walk of our series of Summer Friday evening excursions, we are heading to Templederry (August 25) to complete the circuit of Cooneen Hill. Leave Slievenamon carpark 6.30pm to arrive at Templederry church at 6.55pm apx. - contact Brid 0868071753 for details.

