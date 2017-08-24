Liam Casey joins Cahir School to raise Active Flag

Cahir Boys National School had a Flag raising ceremony in Cahir Boys National School last week to celebrate receiving an Active Flag.

Cahir and Tipperary senior footballer Liam Casey came to the school to do the honours and the children were delighted to see the star midfielder.

The children wore their Tipperary jerseys on the day.

Certificates and prizes were presented to the Committee and then Liam Casey took part in a ‘Cic Fada' with the boys.

It was a great celebration and a wonderful way to mark the boy’s achievement for receiving the flag.

The school would like to thank Liam Casey for visiting the school, chatting to the boys and making it an occasion to remember.