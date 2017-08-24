Watch: Bansha Agricultural & Industrial Show 2017

The 61st Bansha Agricultural and Industrial Annual one-day Show took place on Wednesday, August 23. The weather was dry and cloudy and there was a great turnout of competitors and spectators.



The day was a success with a wide variety of competitions, children’s amusements and attractions for all the family to enjoy.



The events, competitions and attractions included: farm produce, arts and crafts, baking, flower displays, a children’s play area, ponies and horses, amusements, cattle and sheep, a selection of food stalls, craft and gift stalls, agricultural trade stalls, a dog show, show jumping and sheep dog trials.

Watch the video highlights of the day here!