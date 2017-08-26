McGregor v Mayweather - Clonmel girls join the Irish supporters in Las Vegas!

Clonmel will be well represented among the thousands of fans at the Conor McGregor - Floyd Mayweather historic fight in Las Vegas!

As fans flood into the desert oasis city for the hotly anticipated bout, set to take place in the early hours of Sunday morning, three local ladies are all ready to cheer on the Irish sporting hero.

Clonmel Girls Laura Cronin, Megan Hallahan and Carol Prendergast are pictured above cheering on the Dublin MMA star as he gets ready to take on the unbeaten, five-division world champion.