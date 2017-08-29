Tipperary rail line threatened with closure

Train services to Clonmel, Carrick on Suir, Cahir, Tipperary town and Limerick Junction are under threat because of what Iarnrod Eireann describes as it’s “perilous financial state.”

The Irish Independent reported this morning that the Waterford to Limerick Junction train line – which runs through Tipperary – is one of four now earmarked for closure.

The information came to light in a Labour Court hearing on a wage claim, that the company says would push it to the brink of insolvency.

Iarnrod Eireann says it could save €17.6m a year by shutting down Limerick to Ballybrophy, Limerick Junction to Waterford, Ennis to Athenry on the Limerick to Galway route and Gorey to Rosslare on the Dublin to Rosslare route.

Closure of the Waterford to Limerick Junction line would save €5million a year alone, the company says.

Closures could start to be implemented by early next year.

Read the full report here

Tipperary lost a main bus route earlier this year following a similar financial issue at Bus Eireann.

More on this story in The Nationalist – on sale tomorrow.