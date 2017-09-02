Fethard's Patrician Presentation Secondary School - Another packed year begins!

Just weeks after the Leaving Cert class of 2017 receive their results, a new school year is about to commence at the ever-evolving Patrician Presentation Secondary School in Fethard.

Well done and best wishes to the Leaving Cert class who are now making their way in the world, with further study, training or employment.

Welcome to the new students who have joined the school community this year. May your years with us be happy and creative.