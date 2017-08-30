Irish Water repairing Clonmel leak

Leak repairs may cause low pressure to Abbey Street, Sarsfield Street, Mitchell Street and surrounding areas in Clonmel, today, according to Irish Water.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 8am until 6pm today, Wednesday, 30 August.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP013280.