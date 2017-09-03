Expo will be free showcase for Carrick on Suir

Lily Brophy-Butler, Carrick Carpets and Furniture, Bobby Fitzgerald, Accountant, MBA FCPA, Michael Ryan Head of BOI Tipperary & Manager of the Tipp Senior Hurling Team, Pat Hunt, Chairperson of the Clonea GAA Club, Kathleen O'Donovan-Ryan, Vice Principal, Comeragh College and Jeffrey Brophy, Director, Brophy-Cusack,

Tipperary Hurling manager Michael Ryan was in Carrick-on-Suir last week to encourage local businesses, sports club, societies and communities groups to take part in the town's upcoming Enterprise Town Expo

He was in town wearing his other hat as head of Bank of Ireland Tipperary at the launch of the Enterprise Town Expo at the bank's Carrick-on-Suir branch last Thursday.

The Enterpirse Town Expo, sponsored by BOI, will take place in Comeragh College on Friday, October 6 from 6pm to 9pm.

The will showcase local produce, businesses, sports clubs, youth clubs, drama, community groups and much more from Carrick-on-Suir and district.

Any group interested in taking part in the Expo can register by emailing Donnacha Fahey, Carrick-on-Suir BOI Branch Manager at: donnacha.fahey@boi.com or by calling into the Carrick-on-Suir BOI Branch to speak to a member of staff.

Mr Ryan said a brilliant organising committee was leading the way and was open to suggestions while Mr Fahey said the Expo was free to all participants.