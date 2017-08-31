Carrick Library - Joys of nature celebrated at fun day

Fairies and nature were the stars of Carrick-on-Suir Library's Family Fun Day that celebrated the public facility's re-opening after extensive roof refurbishment over the summer.

The new-look Sean Healy Library and its grounds at the Fairgreen were festooned in homemade bunting, fairy toad stools and flowery wellies all created by local children for the event last Saturday.

National Heritage Week's theme "It's in Your Nature" was the theme adopted for the Fun Day so most of its activities were outdoors in the Library's garden.

Librarian Pat Galvin kicked the event off with a children's story time at the fairy grove under the garden's Lime tree, which was turned into a fairy wish tree.

Brian White led the children on on nature walk around the garden and threw in some nature related folklore stories.

Mark Nolan of the Biodiversity in Schools Project brought kids on a bug hunt and made clay birdfeeders and a bug hotel with them. Fairy door painting sessions in the garden were also a big hit with the visiting children.

Other attractions included a barbecue, face painting, traditional children's games like hoola hoop and skipping and an exhibition of photographs taken by contestants of the Library's Children's "It's In Your Nature" Photographic Competition.

Saffron Wells received a Tudor Artisan Hub voucher for winning the over-12s category and Danny Nugent was presented with an Outfield Sports Shop voucher for winning the under-12 category.

"It was a fantastic day. There was a really lovely picnic atmosphere," said Carrick Librarian Carol Delany. "The Fun Day clashed with the Iverk Show but we were very happy with the turnout. We constantly had about 50 people all day. "

Library staff received a lot of positive feedback about the Library, "We are thrilled to be back,” said Carol. “The contractors did a really nice job. We have slightly reconfigured the furnishings and everyone is commenting on how big and bright it looks."