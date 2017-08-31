Burglars entered Clonmel service station shop through roof 

Burglars stole cash and a substantial quantity of cigarettes from a Clonmel service station shop in the early hours of (yesterday) Wednesday morning after entering the building by cutting a hole in the roof.

The Topaz Service Station store on the N24 Clonmel to Waterford Road outside the town was broken into between 1.30am and 2am on Wednesday. Significant damage was caused to the roof of the premises.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said the criminals also attempted to break into the Amber Service Station across the road. They caused some damage to the roof but didn't manage to gain entry to the premises.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of the two service stations in the early hours of yesterday morning to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.