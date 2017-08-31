Tipperary Races start delayed following M8 incident

This afternoon’s meeting at Tipperary Races will have a delayed start because of an incident on the M8 motorway.

The first race at the Tipperary track was scheduled to start at 4.25pm but has now been put back to 5pm, according to Tipperary Races.

AA Roadwatch are reporting that a collision occurred on the M8 just after lunchtime and gardaí dealing with the incident.

It occurred on the M8 Dublin/Cork Road southbound before J4 Urlingford. As a result J3 Rathdowney was closed for some time and diversions put in place.

Long delays were reported in the area and at 3pm a queue of 2km was reported.

J3 Rathdowney reopened at about 3.45pm.