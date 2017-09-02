Tipperary County Council staff under pressure from heavy workload

The County Council's outdoor staff in Clonmel were "on their knees" with their heavy workload because of the poor response to advertisements for vacant Community Employment Scheme positions in the town, it was stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose, who made the claim, said that other districts didn't seem to have this problem.

She asked if some of those Community Employment Scheme workers could be redeployed to Clonmel if the take-up was greater in other areas.

Director of Services Sinead Carr said they would see if that was possible.

She confirmed that the positions in Clonmel would be re-advertised.