MEP calls for water treatment plant for Golden

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada has said that the provision of a waste water treatment plant in Golden is a ‘necessity’.

The Ireland South MEP Made the comments as she made a submission on the Draft River Basin Management Plan to the Tipperary Water and Communities Office.

She said - “I have made a submission as part of the ongoing consultation process seeking to devise a River Basin Management Plan for Ireland," she said.

"I referred in my submission to the importance of the River Suir as a natural amenity for locals and visitors alike.

“I also referred to the centrality of the Suir to biodiversity and the richness of our flora and fauna, not least wild Irish salmon.

“Wild salmon is part of our national identity, our natural heritage and offer a unique and much sought-after experience for anglers.

“Unfortunately the numbers of salmon returning to our rivers to successfully reproduce has plummeted in recent decades. Many initiatives to protect and conserve salmon in our waterways have been unveiled over the years, but these will not succeed if we allow untreated waste water, including raw sewage, to enter our rivers.

“The economic potential of tourism for rural Ireland, based around angling and water sports on our inland waterways, cannot be overstated. Rural Ireland will only survive if we can create sustainable and quality jobs, and our unique natural heritage is one of our key strengths. It must be protected and valued.

“In my submission I raised concerns about entry to sewage into the Suir at Golden and added my voice to the calls for the construction of a treatment plant in the village. If we want the river and the species it sustains to recover, we must act soon.”