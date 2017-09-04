Injured Tipperary swan fully recovered and released back on to the water

The mute swan that was badly mauled at Marl Bog (The Duckpond) near Dundrum three weeks ago has survived and has been returned to the water.

The swan suffered horrific injuries in the attack - thought to be by a dog - but has made a good recovery.

As Conservation Ranger with the National Parks and Wildlife Service Sean Breen said - "He won't win any beauty contests , but he is alive and kicking!

Mr Breen released him onto the lake at the Co.Tipperary Golf and Country Club in Dundrum House Hotel over the weekend.

His mate had left the Marl Big in his absence so he decided that he had a better chance on the more open surroundings of the golf course.

The swan is released back into the lake at Dundrum House Hotel.

Mr Breen added - "Thanks to Denis and Rosie of "Animal Magic" Kilmallock for their efforts in getting him good enough to release and to Francis Shanahan and family for delivering him to Dundrum having just dropped in an injured fallow deer fawn to Kilmallock that they had found on the Tipperay road outside Dundrum.

"Hopefully there will be a similar recovery too".